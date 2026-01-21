White produced 27 points (9-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 138-110 win over the Clippers.

White has been shooting the lights out from long range over the past two games, going 13-for-21 from beyond the arc, and he's put in averages of 25.5 points, 4.5 dimes, 6.5 triples and 1.5 steals per contest over that torrid two-game stretch. White will look to keep the hot shooting going Thursday in Minnesota.