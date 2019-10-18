White went off for 29 points (10-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 111-93 win over the Hawks.

White has been stellar here in the preseason, consistently scoring in double figures. However, this was by far his best performance to date. White is gaining a reputation as the type of guard that shoots first, second, and third and rarely passes, but he's nonetheless become an intriguing pickup across most formats.