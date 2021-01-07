White finished with 36 points (15-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 128-124 loss to the Kings.

White torched the Kings, putting up a career-high 36 points while also recording zero turnovers. After a mediocre start to the season, White is rolling right now and clearly has the trust of the coaching staff. He is yet to add a consistent defensive element to his game but that may come in time. If you drafted White, you would have been hoping for scoring and assists and as of right now, he is delivering in spades.