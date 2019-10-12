Bulls' Coby White: Drops game-high 24 points Friday
White tallied 24 points (10-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 105-87 preseason loss to the Pacers.
White took full advantage with a number of key players resting, scoring a game-high 24 points in 30 minutes. This was a nice line on the surface but it did take 22 shot attempts to get there. He also failed to contribute any assists, a worrying sign given he is listed as a point guard. White is likely to be behind both Kris Dunn and Tomas Satoransky to begin the season making him more of a late-round flyer at this stage.
