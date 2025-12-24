White supplied 24 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 126-123 victory over the Hawks.

White scored at least 20 points for the fifth time in the past six games, leading Chicago to its fourth consecutive victory. He also added a season-high three steals for good measure, a welcome sight given his lack of defensive contributions thus far this season. While it has been somewhat slow-going, White appears to be getting his legs back after a delayed start to the season because of injury.