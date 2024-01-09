White finished Monday's 119-112 overtime victory over the Hornets with 27 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 42 minutes.

The fifth-year guard led the Bulls in scoring on the night as he topped 20 points for the third straight game and the fourth time in the last five. White has taken his performance to another level over the last month-plus, and since the beginning of December he's averaging an impressive 22.6 points, 6.3 boards, 5.7 assists and 3.2 threes in 18 contests.