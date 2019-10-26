Bulls' Coby White: Dynamic performance Friday
White amassed 25 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 110-102 victory over the Grizzlies.
White dropped a career-high 25 points Friday, helping the Bulls rally, eventually winning the game by eight points. White has made an impressive start to his professional career, although, the efficiency does seem somewhat unsustainable. The point guard rotation remains quite murky which makes it hard to recommend one over another. With that being said, White has played at least 27 minutes in each of his first two games and the Bulls seem intent on developing the rookie.
