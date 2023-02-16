White produced 25 points (9-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 loss to the Pacers.

The fourth-year pro erupted for a season-high 25-points in the absence of DeMar DeRozan (hip). White was extremely efficient from the field, shooting 75% overall and knocking down five three-pointers against the Pacers. He certainly came through for managers who started him in DFS or in season-long as a spot start with DeRozan out, but he won't be on the fantasy radar after the all-star break unless DeRozan misses time.