White exited Tuesday's preseason game versus the Pelicans with a left knee contusion and is questionable to return, Julia Poe of The Chicago Tribune reports.

White is competing for point guard minutes along with Ayo Dosunmu, Goran Dragic and Alex Caruso while Lonzo Ball (knee) is hurt. White only played three minutes and did not record a state before exiting the game. However, him being ruled questionable to return instead of out could be a good sign he will not miss a lengthy period of time.