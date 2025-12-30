White exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Timberwolves due to an apparent lower right leg injury and is questionable to return, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

White reached for his lower right leg and appeared to have a slight limp on his way to the locker room. If he's unable to return, Ayo Dosunmu and Kevin Huerter are candidates for increased playing time the rest of the way.