White, who won't play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, is expected to miss at least one week with right calf tightness, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.

White missed the onset of the season due to a right calf strain, and he aggravated the injury during Monday's loss to Minnesota. With Josh Giddey (hamstring) joining White on the shelf, plenty of usage is up for grabs in the Chicago backcourt. Tre Jones and Ayo Dosunmu should see extra playmaking duties, while Kevin Huerter will also be asked to step up.