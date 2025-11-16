White (calf) is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Jazz, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

White is officially listed as questionable, but barring a setback in warmups, it appears that he will give it a go against the Jazz. Sunday marks the beginning of a stretch of five games in seven days for the Bulls, and White has said that he would like to suit up in at least three of them. He's likely to have restrictions early on too.