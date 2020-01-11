White had 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-9 3PT, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-105 loss against the Pacers.

White endured a slump during December where he averaged 9.4 points while shooting 37.7 percent from the field, but he seems to have turned things around once the calendar flipped. The rookie point guard is averaging 12.0 points while making 42.9 percent of his shots this month, and he will try to remain productive off the bench at the Pistons on Saturday.