White registered 27 points (11-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and a steal over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 124-103 preseason win over the Thunder.

White has settled as the Bulls' starting point guard during preseason and has looked excellent thus far. The second-year guard is in line for a massive leap this season if he's able to hold on to that role all year long, and that should translate into better numbers across the board.