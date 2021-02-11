White racked up 30 points (10-20 FG, 8-17 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and two rebounds across 34 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

White attempted 17 of his 20 shots from behind the arc and was pretty accurate, nailing a season-high eight treys -- pulverizing his previous season-high mark of four -- en route to his second game with at least 30 points this season. White has scored 20 or more points just three times over his last 15 games, however, and he seems destined for a secondary scoring role behind Zach LaVine even when he's prone to post scoring outbursts such as this one.