White (calf) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Heat.

White was held out of Saturday's loss to Miami while managing a right calf injury. He is off the injury report for Sunday's rematch and should have an expanded role on offense in his return due to the absence of Josh Giddey (hamstring). White has averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 threes and 0.9 steals over 31.0 minutes across his last 10 outings.