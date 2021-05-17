White delivered 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 31 minutes in Sunday's win over the Bucks.

White started each of Chicago's final 18 games and seems to have established himself as the franchise's point guard of the future, averaging 17.6 points and 5.9 assists per game in that span. The second-year floor general took a step forward in 2020-21 compared to his rookie year, averaging 15.1 points, 4.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds across 31.3 minutes per game in 69 appearances (54 starts).