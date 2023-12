White posted 19 points (6-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and five assists over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 111-100 victory over the Hornets.

White did a little bit of everything for Chicago in a winning effort, finishing as one of four Bulls with a double-digit point total while ending one board short of a double-double and adding a handful of assists. White has posted at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in three games this year, including in two straight outings.