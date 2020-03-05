White supplied 26 points (11-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and a rebound during the Bulls' 115-108 loss to the Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

White was the leading scorer for the game in a team-high 35 minutes off the bench. He is averaging 28 points per game over his previous six contests and is certainly worth a look in all leagues. That being said, a tough matchup awaits when the Pacers come to town on Friday.