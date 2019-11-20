Bulls' Coby White: Game-time call
White (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
White was on track to play Wednesday before spraining his ankle during warmups. The rookie is currently being evaluated by the team's training staff; look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off.
