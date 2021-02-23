White scored 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt) to go along with 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes in Monday's win over the Rockets.

White got hot from three-point range and has now connected on nine triples across his last two games. He also grabbed double-digit boards for only the second time this season to record his third double-double of the campaign. White has produced well across the box score of late, averaging 18.0 points, 4.6 assists, and 5.3 rebounds while also shooting 90.0 percent from the free-throw line across his last seven games.