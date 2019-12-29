White managed 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and five rebounds in 26 minutes during Saturday's 116-81 victory over the Hawks.

White scored 18 points in the victory, taking advantage of extra playing time. This game was over at halftime and many of the rotational guys cashed in. White has been an inconsistent source of points during his rookie season and so typically provides value as a streaming option only.