Bulls' Coby White: Goes cold in loss
White scored just 8 points (3-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, two assists and two steals in the Bulls' 117-94 loss to Blazers on Monday night.
White was unable to repeat his 28 point outing from Saturday's win versus the Hornets and struggled with his shot Monday. The rookie has shown flashes of brilliance and has multiple explosions under his belt this season. His role should continue to expand as the Bulls' look to evaluate their young nucleus. White is a sneaky stash and occasional DFS play as the season goes on.
