White posted 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and a rebound across 23 minutes during Friday's 125-104 loss against the Rockets.

White might have posted a team-worst minus-29, but he did a good job to orchestrate the offense and delivered six assists -- he accomplished that feat just seven times during the regular season in 2019-20. The second-year guard is slated to begin the 2020-21 campaign as Chicago's starting point guard, and his performance during the preseason opener did nothing but strengthen that notion.