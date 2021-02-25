White delivered 20 points (9-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes in Wednesday's overtime win over the Timberwolves.

White made a few clutch buckets in the second overtime, and he scored six of his 20 points during the final five minutes of the contest -- including the final two free throws that sealed the game for good. White has now scored at least 19 points in three straight outings for the second time this season, and he has surpassed the 15-point mark in six of his last eight games.