White produced 31 points (10-17 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Saturday's 124-118 win over the Pelicans.

White torched the Pelicans, scoring a season-high 31 points, including eight triples. After a modest start to the season, White has been arguably the Bulls' best player over the past two weeks. Over the past seven games, he is averaging 21.9 points to go with 4.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 5.0 three-pointers. While this could be viewed as a perfect sell-high opportunity, it's unlikely you will get anything substantial back in a trade. Based on that logic, managers should simply sit back and enjoy the ride.