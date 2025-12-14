site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Coby White: Good to go Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
White (calf) will play Sunday against the Pelicans.
White will shed a probable tag and suit up for the fourth straight game Sunday. He continues to trend in the right directions as his restrictions ease.
