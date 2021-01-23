White scored 18 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go along with two rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Friday's win over the Hornets.

White didn't shoot particularly well from the field, but did manage to connect on three shots from three-point range. After managing only two steals in his first ten games, White now has six steals in his last five contests. While his defensive stats still don't stand out, White has taken a noticeable step forward in his ability to score as well as rack up rebounds and assists in his second season as a professional.