Bulls' Coby White: Headed to Chicago
White was selected by the Bulls with the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The Bulls' front office has been surprisingly vocal in their dismissal of Kris Dunn as the team's future at point guard, so White will now attempt to make more of an impact. The UNC product was named to the 2018-19 All-ACC team, and he averaged 18.1 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest in conference play. White's biggest strengths are his quickness and overall scoring ability.
