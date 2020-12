White finished with 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-107 victory over the Wizards.

White is beginning to hit his straps after a slow start to the season, popping for 18 points in the victory. Those who took White in the middle rounds of their drafts have to be feeling a little better about their investment. He is locked into sizeable minutes on a nightly basis and should be a solid source of points, threes and assists.