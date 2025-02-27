White finished Wednesday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers with 19 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes.

Returning to the starting five after coming off the bench Monday, White put together a solid scoring effort, although his secondary contributions were below his usual standards. The 25-year-old guard has scored in double digits in four straight games since the All-Star break, averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.3 steals.