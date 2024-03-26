White amassed 22 points (6-20 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block over 36 minutes during Monday's 107-105 loss to the Wizards.

It's the first time since March 7 that White has scored 20-plus points, as he gets back on track following a three-game absence due to a hip strain. Over 10 contests on the month, the fifth-year guard has averaged 19.6 points, 4.8 assists, 4.2 boards and 2.6 threes, and injuries might be the only thing that will slow down White as he wraps up a breakout campaign.