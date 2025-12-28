White posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 loss to Milwaukee.

The 16 points tied Nikola Vucevic for the team scoring lead on the night. White has provided steady numbers in December since returning from a minor calf strain early in the month, averaging 18.6 points, 4.2 assists, 3.6 boards and 2.0 threes in 28.9 minutes over the last 10 games.