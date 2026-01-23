White produced 22 points (6-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 30 minutes during Thursday's 120-115 victory over Minnesota.

The 25-year-old guard led the Bulls in scoring while topping 20 points for a third straight game. With Josh Giddey back in the lineup, White has a little more help in the Chicago backcourt as he looks to continue a hot streak that has seen him average 24.3 points, 5.3 threes, 4.3 assists, 3.3 boards and 1.0 steals during that surge.