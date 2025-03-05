White produced 25 points (9-23 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 139-117 loss to the Cavaliers.

With Josh Giddey (quad) and Lonzo Ball (wrist) both sidelined, White led the Bulls in scoring while draining multiple three-pointers for the sixth straight contest. Over that stretch, the 25-year-old guard is averaging 21.5 points, 4.7 assists, 4.2 boards, 2.8 threes and 2.0 steals, and White's usage should remain elevated in the short term until Ball and Giddey are cleared to return.