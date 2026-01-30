default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

White (calf) is questionable for Saturday against the Heat.

Saturday's game is the first leg of a back-to-back set. Josh Giddey (hamstring) is also questionable for injury management, so the Bulls are likely considering a maintenance day for both players. If that happens, Kevin Huerter and Ayo Dosunmu would likely take on larger roles for the Bulls.

More News