White ended Thursday's 114-98 win over the Hornets with 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes.

White delivered one of his best scoring performances of the season, and he continued to show value as a legit three-point threat. The former UNC star has made two or more threes in nine of his last 10 games, a span in which he's averaging 10.9 points per game while shooting 43.1 percent from deep.