White produced five points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 96-94 loss to the Magic.

White had scored in double figures in seven consecutive appearances before Wednesday's matchup, but he couldn't find his shooting stroke during a low-scoring matchup against the Magic. Outside of Wednesday's lackluster performance, White has had a relatively encouraging start to the year, averaging 12.0 points, 4.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game.