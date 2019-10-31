White had just eight points (3-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two steals, one rebound, and one assist in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 loss to Cleveland.

White got nothing going Wednesday, ending with just eight points on 3-of-12 shooting. After a hot start to his career, White has cooled off over the last couple of games. This is not surprising at all and fortunately for him, neither Tomas Satoransky or Kris Dunn have fared much better. The point guard situation is a mess and White is more of a points streamer at the moment.