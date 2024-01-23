White finished with 26 points (10-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 41 minutes during Monday's 115-113 loss to the Suns.

White led the Bulls in points and assists in the loss while finishing second in rebounds. His scoring came on an ultra-efficient 10-for-14 shooting line, including a 4-for-5 mark from three-point range. White continues to shine as one of the league's most improved players this season -- each of his averages of 18.8 points, 5.0 dimes, 4.6 boards and 2.8 triples is on pace for a career-high mark. White is also knocking down a career-best 40.3 percent of his three-point tries.