White tallied 26 points (9-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one block over 38 minutes in Wednesday's 116-100 loss to the Knicks.

White was able to suit up Wednesday after tweaking his ankle in Tuesday's loss to the 76ers. He was the second leading scorer on the team behind DeMar DeRozan and the former was responsible for six of the Bulls' 13 three-point makes on the night. White has taken a larger role in the offense and is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game since Zach LaVine went down with a foot injury Nov. 28.