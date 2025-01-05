White had 33 points (11-17 FG, 9-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 139-126 victory over New York.

White connected on a season-high nine three-pointers, helping the Bulls to an impressive victory. It is just the second time this season he has scored at least 30 points, with the first effort coming in the second game of the campaign. Although he has been slightly underwhelming, White is still putting up healthy averages of 18.4 points, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.2 three-pointers in 32.8 minutes per game.