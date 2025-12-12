White is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Hornets due to right calf tightness.

White wasn't initially listed on Chicago's injury report earlier Thursday afternoon, but the fact that he's carrying a probable tag into Friday means he remains on track to suit up. He missed time less than two weeks ago with a left calf injury and suffered a right calf strain in August that forced him to miss the first 11 games of the season, so his late addition to the team's injury report is likely just a precaution.