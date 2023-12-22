White chipped in 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes during Thursday's 114-95 victory over the Spurs.

White has been sensational in recent weeks and has lifted his game to a new level with both Zach LaVine (foot) and Lonzo Ball (knee) out, emerging as a reliable second option on offense even ahead of Nikola Vucevic at times. White's consistency levels are higher than in his previous seasons, and he looks extremely comfortable in a starting role. White is averaging 24.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.