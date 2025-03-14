White finished with 31 points (12-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 win over the Nets.

White finished with a game-high mark in points, logging his fourth 30-plus-point outing on the season. Additionally, the 25-year-old recorded his seventh consecutive contest with 20 or more points. White has connected on at least three triples in four of his last five matchups, though he has shot only 32.7 percent from beyond the arc in that five-game span.