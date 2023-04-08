White totaled 24 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and 11 assists across 42 minutes during Friday's 115-112 win over the Mavericks.

White did it all in the first half, going 6-of-10 from the field for 14 points while adding seven rebounds and five assists as the Bulls fell behind early. He remained highly efficient after the break, dishing out another six dimes to go along with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting - seven of which came in the fourth quarter. The point guard led the contest in points (24) and assists (11) and also recorded at least six rebounds for the third time in his last four games.