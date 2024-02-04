White finished with 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 loss to the Kings.

White (ankle soreness) was upgraded from questionable prior to Saturday's contest and went on to lead all Bulls players in threes made and scoring while hauling in a half-dozen rebounds and handing out a quartet of assists in a well-rounded performance. White has recorded at least 25 points in 12 games this season, including in three of his last five outings. White has continued his hot stretch from three as of late, posting his third game with three or more threes in his last five contests.