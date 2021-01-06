Coby White scored 21 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FG) and added 10 rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes of Tuesday's 111-108 win over Portland.

White notched his second double-double of the season and led the Bulls in points on the evening. His scoring has picked up of late, as he's put up back-to-back games of over 20 points. The 20-year-old was clutch in this one too, as he nailed two free throws with just seconds remaining to give Chicago the three-point advantage with which it ended up winning.