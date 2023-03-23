White logged 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-91 loss to Philadelphia.

White was a solid contributor on offense throughout the contest, knocking down four of eight shots for nine points in the first half before adding another 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting over the final two quarters. The point guard's performance off the bench was one of the few bright spots on the night for Chicago as his 19 points led the team, though he added just three rebounds and three assists. White has now scored in double figures in three straight games, shooting 55.8 percent from the field over that stretch.