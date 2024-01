White left Tuesday's game versus the 76ers with 0:56 remaining in the third quarter due to an apparent right ankle injury and headed to the locker room before returning to the bench, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

White tallied 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes before exiting Tuesday's contest. However, the 23-year-old guard's return to the bench is a good sign he'll be able to return to the game.